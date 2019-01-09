TechGROWTH Ohio portfolio company awarded

ATHENS, Ohio — Global Cooling, Inc., a TechGROWTH Ohio portfolio company helping to build the economy of Southeastern Ohio, was recently recognized with TechOhio’s Best Startup Culture Award in the late-stage startup category.

Global Cooling, Inc. develops and manufactures Stirling Ultracold ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezers that use the company’s proprietary free-piston Stirling engines. Stirling Ultracold freezers are used in laboratory settings and help to advance life sciences research by using much less energy than traditional freezers. The freezers preserve material at extremely low temperatures while also offering a compact, more environmentally-sustainable solution.

“As we establish ourselves as a world-class organization, it is essential that we maintain a culture of aligned goals, transparency, accountability and execution,” said Stirling Ultracold CEO Neill Lane. “We are honored to receive TechOhio’s Best Startup Culture Award, which recognizes the culture and entrepreneurial spirit we embrace as a company.”

Through TechGROWTH Ohio, part of Ohio University’s Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Affairs and one of Ohio Third Frontier’s entrepreneurial service provider programs, technology start-up companies in the 20-county Southeast Ohio area have access to business assistance and sources of capital. Nearly 2,000 area companies, including Global Cooling, Inc., have generated nearly $500 million in additional local economic activity with the help of TechGROWTH Ohio.

“Companies like Global Cooling are outstanding examples of how innovative technology can change the lives of not only people around the world, but also the people they employee right here in Southeastern Ohio,” said Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis. “Ohio University is a proud sponsor of TechGROWTH Ohio, which uses our resources to help technology companies generate millions of dollars in regional economic activity.”

TechOhio, the voice of The Ohio Third Frontier program, started the award in 2018 to recognize startup companies who focus on building a great culture.

“The Voinovich School has built the TechGROWTH Ohio partnership as a national best practice example of how to spur regional economic development. Global Cooling is a great success story of how an organization can thrive in a rural area, while building an exceptional culture that contributes to the lives of residents in the region,” Mark Weinberg, founding dean of the Voinovich School, said.

Information submitted by Ohio University.