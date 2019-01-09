PVH recognizes employees of the month: December 2018 and January recipients

POINT PLEASANT — Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) announces its Customer Service Employee of the Month for December 2018 is Ginny Ferrell in the Emergency and Trauma Department and the Customer Service Employee of the Month for January is Lynn Curl in the Quality Department.

According to PVH, “the Employee of the Month at Pleasant Valley Hospital is nominated for taking extra steps to provide excellent customer service to our patients and family members at Pleasant Valley Hospital.”

Ferrell has been employed since October 2007. She is currently working as a Unit Secretary/Nursing Assistant.

According to PVH, Ferrell “was nominated because she consistently goes above and beyond her call of duty. She is very professional and often covers extra shifts to help out. She recently came into the ER on her own time to decorate for Christmas. She stated she wanted to try to cheer up some of the patients because the holidays can be a sad time for a lot of people. She not only decorated, but she has spent all year planning these decorations and she even purchased them using her own money.”

Ferrell resides in Gallipolis, Ohio with her husband, Mike. She is the mother of two sons, Justin and Noah. In her free time she enjoys crocheting and decorating for the holidays, especially Halloween, which is her favorite.

Curl is currently working as a Quality Nurse.

According to PVH, Curl “was nominated because she has been a devoted employee of PVH for over 27 years. She has a positive attitude and is willing to help others at any time. Her main role is in the Quality Department, however she works after hours as the nursing supervisor and also places PICC lines in Radiology. Some examples of her going above and beyond for this facility include: returning to work to assure that lengthy reports have been submitted to CMS after she had clocked out for the day, staying late to assist a patient who had mistakenly thrown his jewelry away after surgery, and assisting SDS and OR when they have a high volume. When the census was high last year and she was pulled to the floor to work, she requested to return to learn more about the processes. She takes pride in the work that she performs.”

In a statement from PVH, Curl and Ferrel are both individually described as “an excellent example of the PVH Employee of the Month.” In this recognition, both received a $100 check and a VIP parking space. They will also be eligible for the Customer Service Employee of the Year award with a chance for $500.

Lynn resides in Middleport, Ohio, and has three daughters: Kimberly, Nadalin, and Sarah.

Information submitted by PVH.

Lynn Curl is pictured at center, along with Karen Meadows, director of quality & accreditation, and Glen Washington, FACHE, PVH CEO. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/01/web1_1.10-Curl.jpg Lynn Curl is pictured at center, along with Karen Meadows, director of quality & accreditation, and Glen Washington, FACHE, PVH CEO. PVH | Courtesy Ginny Ferrell is pictured at center, along with June Kuhn, ER supervisor, and Glen Washington, FACHE, PVH CEO. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/01/web1_1.10-Ferrell.jpg Ginny Ferrell is pictured at center, along with June Kuhn, ER supervisor, and Glen Washington, FACHE, PVH CEO. PVH | Courtesy