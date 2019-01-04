Haer Bears 4-H club news

Members of the Haer Bears 4-H Club have been keeping themselves busy.

On Nov. 30, 2018, the Haer Bears participated in the Christmas and Holidays parade in Point Pleasant. Nine of the club members, along with parents and the club leader, either rode on the float decorated by the club’s parade committee or walked along with the float. “I’m Dreaming of a White (and Green) Christmas” was the theme that was sported by the club’s float, pulling a pun on the classic Christmas song and the official 4-H colors.

The December meeting of the Haer Bears 4-H club was called to order by President Kenly Arbogast on Dec. 2, 2018. Songs and pledges were led, devotions were given, followed by the treasurer’s report. There was no provided secretary’s report due to absence. Leader Lisa Arbogast gave her leader’s report shortly following the treasurer. Old business reports on the Christmas Parade, Police/EMS Appreciation and the Achievement Banquet were given by Kenly Arbogast, Faith Cook, Josie Hill, Aria Schoon, Kerstyn Clendenen, Lauren Kincaid, John Roush, and Seth Lyons.

New business was discussed among the present club members. The members decided to participate in collecting money donations at Krodel Park on Dec. 7, 2018 with the time slot each signed up for throughout that evening and to alternate shifts during the Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) Community Christmas party on Dec. 8, 2018 at the old Central School Gym. The club also decided to go caroling to seniors on Dec. 9, 2018, meeting at the senior center at 1 p.m. that day. Each member was to bring ten of any form of sweet or treat to put in a bag. Members also decided to make at least 10 Christmas cards to be distributed to Pleasant Valley Hospital Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center (PVHNRC)on Dec. 9, 2018 and Lakin Nursing Home on the Dec. 18, 2018.

Leader Lisa Arbogast reminded the club of a scheduled lock in for the club members on Jan. 20. Health Officer Madison Robinson gave the monthly report about National Hand Washing Week and awareness. Recycling Officer Lauren Kincaid gave the November totals of recyclables turned in by the members. Game Leader Andrew Schoon led a Christmas ornament exchange game among the members that brought in handmade ornaments. Meals on Wheels were made and refreshments were given, followed by the adjournment of the meeting. The club loaded a car with the can goods collected for JABC Food Pantry from the past months after the meeting. The food was delivered by Hill.

Members of the Haer Bears 4-H Club spent their evening of Dec. 7, 2018 by taking donations at the light display at Krodel Park in Point Pleasant. The club members spread out their time at this job by their time slots they signed up for during the December meeting. Each member would take turns wishing each stopped vehicle “Merry Christmas,” collecting donations, and passing out candy canes to any children present in the vehicles. Despite not knowing the amount of donations taken that night, the time spent between the hours of 5:30-9 p.m. was another time for the club to display community service.

On Dec. 8, 2018, the Haer Bears 4-H club spread their holiday cheer and joy with the families that took part in the FRN Community Christmas Party at the old Central School Gym in Point Pleasant. Many members of the club showed up to help the children make crafts from recyclables that became ornaments for the family’s trees. The club traded shifts among its members, so the club had participating members for the party including the setting up and cleaning afterwards. During 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. that day, each member put together special ornaments with children wanting to make a craft and bonded with the children passing through. This was another way the club could spread the kindness and joy of the Christmas season.

On the days of Dec. 9 and Dec. 18, 2018, the Haer Bears 4-H club went to homes of participating Meals on Wheels recipients, the PVHNRC and Lakin Nursing home singing Christmas Carols and delivering cards and Christmas treats to the residents. Members would carol Christmas songs before wishing the people “Merry Christmas” and giving the bags to the Meals on Wheels recipients. The nursing homes were given enough cards for each of their residents to receive one.