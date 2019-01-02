Travel expo registration deadline approaches

GALLIPOLIS — ​ The 10th Annual Discover Appalachia Travel Expo will take place on March 16 at the Gallia Academy Middle School.

Deadline for booth registration is Feb. 1, late registration will run through the Feb. 15, with a late fee. Registrations will not be accepted after Feb. 15. No exceptions.

Described as a great event for all ages, the Expo gives exhibitors the opportunity to showcase travel, historic and business destinations from all over the region and connect one-on-one with the general public. Gallia County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Executive Director Amanda Crouse said the Discover Appalachia Travel Expo is beneficial to both Gallia County and the surrounding region.

“It’s a great networking opportunity that gives the exhibitors the opportunity to market themselves and magnify their exposure to the public. By working with surrounding communities, Southeastern Ohio is stronger as a whole, which directly benefits our individual counties,” said Crouse. “It also educates the community members about what their area has to offer, not only in their backyard, but all across the region.”

Exhibitors signed up for the 2019 event include attractions and businesses from both Ohio and West Virginia. Registration can be done online or by contacting the GCCVB (740-446-6882) for additional information.

“We are excited to be a part of this event. We wholeheartedly believe it will be a great opportunity for our local and regional businesses to promote themselves to potential customers. We hope to see the Expo grow and expand in the coming years,” said Chamber Executive Director Elisha Orsbon.

The Discover Appalachia Travel Expo will take place Saturday, March 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Gallia Academy Middle School, 340 Fourth Avenue, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631. Admission is free. Don’t miss this great opportunity to see what the Southeast Ohio region has to offer!

The Discover Appalachia Travel Expo is organized by the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau and Gallia County Chamber of Commerce. Information proide by the CVB and Chamber.