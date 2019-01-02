Service awards for Kyger Creek Plant

Ohio Valley Electric Corporation’s Kyger Creek Plant, announces the 2018 fourth quarter service awards as follows: 10 years of service: Chad W. Frazier, Ryan A. Elliott, Robert A. Plybon, C. Eric Russell, Robert M. Baker, William A. Armstrong, V. Terry Stapleton, Matthew A. Weaver; 20 years of service, Michael R. Reese; 25 years of service, A. Kathy MackKnight, Jeffrey A. Moles.

Along with a certificate and gift award to commemorate their years of service, these employees will be invited to a celebratory luncheon hosted by Plant Manager G. Annette Hope.

Submitted by Ohio Valley Electric Corporation.