Leon Luckies contest winners

The Leon Luckies 4-H Club sponsored a coloring/art contest for the Leon Elementary School students to kick off National 4-H week. Students in kindergarten-second grade were given 4-H coloring pages and third-sixth graders did art projects on “what inspires them.” Judges were employees of the Pleasant Valley Home Health Department and they commented the exhibits were all “awesome and it was very hard to pick a winner.” The Leon Luckies give special thank you to McDonald’s in Point Pleasant for donating the fun meal certificates and Ruth Dunham and Angie Thomas for donating the Junior Frosty’s certificates. Pictured are the students who placed first, second, and third in the contest.

The Leon Luckies 4-H Club sponsored a coloring/art contest for the Leon Elementary School students to kick off National 4-H week. Students in kindergarten-second grade were given 4-H coloring pages and third-sixth graders did art projects on “what inspires them.” Judges were employees of the Pleasant Valley Home Health Department and they commented the exhibits were all “awesome and it was very hard to pick a winner.” The Leon Luckies give special thank you to McDonald’s in Point Pleasant for donating the fun meal certificates and Ruth Dunham and Angie Thomas for donating the Junior Frosty’s certificates. Pictured are the students who placed first, second, and third in the contest. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/12/web1_Leon.jpg The Leon Luckies 4-H Club sponsored a coloring/art contest for the Leon Elementary School students to kick off National 4-H week. Students in kindergarten-second grade were given 4-H coloring pages and third-sixth graders did art projects on “what inspires them.” Judges were employees of the Pleasant Valley Home Health Department and they commented the exhibits were all “awesome and it was very hard to pick a winner.” The Leon Luckies give special thank you to McDonald’s in Point Pleasant for donating the fun meal certificates and Ruth Dunham and Angie Thomas for donating the Junior Frosty’s certificates. Pictured are the students who placed first, second, and third in the contest. Courtesy