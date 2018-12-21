Posted on by

PPPS staff and students are ready for Christmas


PPPS Teacher Debra Byus showing her Christmas spirit.

Courtesy

PPPS Teachers Dottie Wiley, Kim Hunt, and Loren Watterson dressed up as elves.


Courtesy

PPPS Teacher Loren Watterson pictured with kindergarten student Nora Watterson in their elf wear.


Courtesy

The students and staff at Point Pleasant Primary School recently dressed up in elf attire.


Courtesy

PPPS preschool students in their elf wear.


Courtesy

