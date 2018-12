OBS donates to area law enforcement

OBS Collision owner Glenn Lawson stands with Mason County Sheriff Greg Powers. OBS Collision recently donated $500 to the department in support and appreciation of law enforcement.

OBS Collision Owner Glenn Lawson with Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin and Gallipolis Police Chief Jeff Boyer and OBS Collision co-owner Seth Mannion are pictured from left to right. OBS Collision recently donated $500 to each law enforcement agency in support and appreciation of law enforcement.