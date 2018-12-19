Leon Luckies news

The Leon Luckies 4-H Club and the Little Luckies Cloverbuds recently held a meeting and had a Christmas drawing held as a fundraiser for the club. Eric Taylor of Leon was the lucky winner. The clubs dismissed and had a pizza party and gift exchange. Pictured is some of the Leon Luckies 4-H Club and the Little Luckies Club members, from left to right in the back row, Brianna Miller, Nicole Oldaker, Bash Taylor, Riley Springston, Taryn Stone, and Holly Thomas, from left to right in the front row, Acelynn Casto, Izzi Casto, and Marissa Thomas.

The town of Leon donated to the Leon Luckies 4-H Club. This is the second donation the town of Leon has given to the club. The club uses the donations towards community/club projects for their local community. Pictured is Riley Springson, Leon Luckies 4-H club treasure, accepting the check from the Mayor of Leon Bruce Riffle.