PPPS honors students

Point Pleasant Primary School (PPPS) November Students of the Month were recently selected by their teachers. Students enjoyed a lunch with their Principal Vickie Workman. The students who are pictured with their principal is Bri Lewis, Patrick Grady, Blessed Delahoussaye, Luke Woodall, Trenton Thaxton, Raelynn Dewitt, Aaron Harmon, Nevaeh Cox, Maddox, McDaniel, Echo Dailey, Houstan Randolph, Annabelle Dudley, and Elliot Stephens

Point Pleasant Primary School (PPPS) recently announced the student leaders for the second nine weeks. The students are second graders who are chosen by their teachers on their leadership skills and how kind they are to others. They recently participated in the Christmas Parade on Main Street. The students who are pictured with their Principal Vickie Workman are Brylee Bonecutter, Wesson Stewart, Lukas Woodall, Makayla Billings, Parker Johnson, Layla Burris, Noah Spires, and Lola Tolliver.