Posted on by

MCCC door decorating contest winners


The third place winner of the door decorating contest was Mr. Hereford’s Welding class’ Christmas tree.

The third place winner of the door decorating contest was Mr. Hereford’s Welding class’ Christmas tree.


The first place winner of the door decorating contest was Mrs. Foreman’s class. Mrs. Foreman is the Therapeutic Services instructor.


The second place winner of the door decorating contest was Mr. Linger’s class. Mr. Linger is the math instructor.


The third place winner of the door decorating contest was Mr. Hereford’s Welding class’ Christmas tree.

The first place winner of the door decorating contest was Mrs. Foreman’s class. Mrs. Foreman is the Therapeutic Services instructor.

The second place winner of the door decorating contest was Mr. Linger’s class. Mr. Linger is the math instructor.

The third place winner of the door decorating contest was Mr. Hereford’s Welding class’ Christmas tree.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/12/web1_Door2-1-.jpgThe third place winner of the door decorating contest was Mr. Hereford’s Welding class’ Christmas tree.

The first place winner of the door decorating contest was Mrs. Foreman’s class. Mrs. Foreman is the Therapeutic Services instructor.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/12/web1_Door2-2-.jpgThe first place winner of the door decorating contest was Mrs. Foreman’s class. Mrs. Foreman is the Therapeutic Services instructor.

The second place winner of the door decorating contest was Mr. Linger’s class. Mr. Linger is the math instructor.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/12/web1_Door3.jpgThe second place winner of the door decorating contest was Mr. Linger’s class. Mr. Linger is the math instructor.