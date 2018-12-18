MCCC door decorating contest winners

The third place winner of the door decorating contest was Mr. Hereford’s Welding class’ Christmas tree.
The first place winner of the door decorating contest was Mrs. Foreman’s class. Mrs. Foreman is the Therapeutic Services instructor.
The second place winner of the door decorating contest was Mr. Linger’s class. Mr. Linger is the math instructor.
