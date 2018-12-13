JT Holland, Debra Roak, Hayden Scott, Rick Handley, Art Hartley, and Jacob Shull all rang the bell for the Point Pleasant Rotary Christmas collection held last Saturday at Dollar General, Fruth’s Pharmacy, and Piggly Wiggly. They will be collecting donations again this Saturday, Dec. 15 at the same locations. All proceeds are divided between Toys for Kids and Point Pleasant Fire Department food baskets.

