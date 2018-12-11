Students at PPPS participate in ‘Colonial Days’ activities

Rob Jarrell sharing some of his talents with PPPS students.

Some of the staff celebrated colonial days by dressing in period clothing, including some of the special guests including Randy McGill, Ed Cromley, and David Siders who gave demonstrations during the day.

Aimee Carr and her therapy pony visited the staff and students for colonial days.

Mrs. Courtney Sayre, first grade teacher, taking a turn with the simulated milking cow which every student got a chance to experience.

Mrs. Brenda Saunders, kindergarten teacher, was crowned the 2018 PPPS Possum Queen by the reigning queen, Lisa Bryant, second grade teacher.

Students at Point Pleasant Primary School recently celebrated colonial days by doing several activities during the school day. The staff and students at PPPS had originally planned to travel to the West Virginia State Farm Museum to celebrate colonial days, but due to the rain they decided to celebrate in the school. Many friends of PPPS within the community joined those at PPPS to help make the day special for the students.