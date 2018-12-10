Scenes from Mason County Family Christmas

Over the weekend, the annual Mason County Family Christmas was held at the old Central Elementary School. Guests at the event were able to participate in several festive activities such as getting their pictures taken with Santa and hand making Christmas ornaments. The Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) together with other community agencies help make this event possible each year.

Over the weekend, the annual Mason County Family Christmas was held at the old Central Elementary School. Guests at the event were able to participate in several festive activities such as getting their pictures taken with Santa and hand making Christmas ornaments. The Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) together with other community agencies help make this event possible each year.

Over the weekend, the annual Mason County Family Christmas was held at the old Central Elementary School. Guests at the event were able to participate in several festive activities such as getting their pictures taken with Santa and hand making Christmas ornaments. The Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) together with other community agencies help make this event possible each year.