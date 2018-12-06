PPPS celebrates bus safety week

Point Pleasant Primary School’s staff and students recently celebrated bus safety week with a visit from two of the school’s bus driver friends. Brenna and Randall Shobe gave each class a lesson on the importance of being safe on the bus and took the students for a ride around the block. The students had an exciting day.

Pictured is Mrs. Hunt’s class in front of a Mason County school bus.

Pictured is Mrs. Cosma Bateman’s and Mrs. Andrea Justus’ classes with Randall and Brenna Shobe in front of a Mason County school bus.

Brenna Shobe, one of the school’s bus drivers, volunteered her time to work with students at PPPS.