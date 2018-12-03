Mason City PD wins People’s Choice tree

The People’s Choice winner for the Light of Christmas tree project is the Mason City Police Department. Those pictured from left to right are Clayton Gibbs, patrolman, Tyler Doss, patrolman, Austen Toler, patrolman, Colton Mckinney, police chief, Brandy Barkey Sweeney, Light of Christmas tree project founder and Mason County Toys for Kids county coordinator, Ashley McGill, Nikki McGrath, and Mariah Toler.

