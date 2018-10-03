Mason County teen entrepreneurs

Teens from 25 West Virginia counties participated in the 41st annual high school Entrepreneurship Summit at Horseshoe Leadership Center this summer.

During the week, students turned entrepreneurial ideas into businesses. Their efforts were coached and judged by a group of entrepreneurial professionals. Unique features of the week included Horseshoe’s focus on building leadership skills, volunteer service initiatives, and citizenship responsibilities.

Teens saw first-hand how Thomas and Davis are turning their towns around by visiting several entrepreneurial initiatives where owners shared stories of their successes and challenges.

The Summit is a partnership of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, the Ohio-West Virginia Youth Leadership Association, the West Virginia Department of Education, local schools, Volunteer West Virginia’s AmeriCorps, Dominion Resources, and others.

Business and industry leaders, local Chambers of Commerce, civic groups and others sponsor students to the Summit.

The sponsor for Mason County was Scott Teays Lions Club.

Information is available at www.yla-youthleadership.org, or by calling Horseshoe at (304) 478-2481.

The teens participating from Mason County were Kayla Butler, Nazar Abbas, Rebekah Dimsdale, and Katelyn Moody.

Submitted by Sharon Cassidy.