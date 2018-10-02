PPPS students recognized

Point Pleasant Primary School (PPPS) recently announced its September students of the month. These students were treated to lunch with their principal and some prizes. Pictured with Principal Vickie Workman are Mirabel Alouf, Reece Langford, Wesson Stewart, Olivia Sargent, Nikole Pearson, Amilya Siders, Hunter Spires, Carter Nolan, Rylynn Blazer, Aiden Swift, Parker Johnson, Olivia Ott, Allie Allen, and Ashley Jones.

