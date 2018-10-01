American Legion Riders Post 23 donate to river museum

American Legion Riders Post 23 recently contributed to the Point Pleasant River Museum Restoration Fund. Those pictured are members of the American Legion Riders Craig Collins, Billy Steele, Pamela Pickens (the donation was made in memory of her husband Paul Pickens) Kim Hope, David McBeath, and Rodney VanMeter presenting a check to River Museum Director Jack Fowler to help with the restoration of the museum building located at 28 Main Street. Fowler showed his appreciation and stated it will take this kind of community support for the museum to attain the stature it enjoyed prior to the destructive fire.

