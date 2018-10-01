Pleasant CEOS club meets

The Pleasant Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) met at the court house annex on Sept. 13 with Carolyn Litchfield, Lorrie Wright, and Clinedda Austin being the hostesses.

The tables were decorated with a fall theme. In keeping with the lesson for that day, the hostesses served a depression era styled luncheon of salmon loaf, chipped beef on toast, tomato dumplings, and bread pudding. While eating lunch, members listened to a Betty Croker Old Time Radio Show from The Classic Archives. On display were kitchen gadgets from the depression era porcelain doll, doll bed. One member brought her grandmother’s rings.

Linda Craig presented the meditations from a book entitled “Stories For the Heart.” The article read was “Papa’s Sermon.”

The Health Motivator lesson was not discussed, but a copy was given to all attendees. The lesson was entitled “Glowing Skin is Always In” and was written by Lauren Prinzo, WVU extension agent in Marion County.

The lesson entitled “Home Economics from the Great Depression to Today” written by Kay Davis, WVU extension agent in Greenbrier County and Lauren Weatherford, WVU extension agent in Fayette and Nicholas Counties was presented by Litchfield. The Great Depression created a national food crisis that reached from coast to coast.

On Oct. 4, 1926, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Bureau of Home Economics and the radio service launched its Housekeepers Chat Show. This and another popular educational cooking show, The Betty Crocker Radio Show, soon reached thousands of American households teaching families low-cost, vitamin-rich, nutritious recipes. The lesson instigated a very interesting discussion as members reminisced about those days. Some old recipes were shared.

Reports from various committees were received. Mary Sue Kincaid, although absent, had prepared a report on reading progress of the group. The club members exceeded their goal of reading 375 books in the annual reporting period. They actually read 385. Members donated 452 books to various places. Top readers for the period were Koneda Devrick, Marylin Higginbotham, and Litchfield. Their aggregate total was 234.

Those in attendance were Austin, Craig, Litchfield,Wrigh, Catherine Yauger, Brenda Schultz, and Sharon Nibert.

Submitted by Catherine Yauger.