Mason County CEOS meets

The Mason County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) met at the Ashton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on Sept. 18 with the WoHeLo Club hosting.

They served lunch and favors were fall decorated bags containing various items.

Janelle Erwin presented the meditations from a book entitled “God’s Words for Life.” The title of the meditation was “Love and Prayer” and scripture was read from I Thessalonians 5:16-18.

Reports were given from various committees. The county has been raising money all year for breast and cervical cancer awareness with bake sales and pink boot banks at various churches. To date total funds raised is $548.27.

The WoHeLo Club announced a sewing workshop “Buttons and Hems and Stitches” to be held on Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Apple Grove. This will be open to the public.

Members from Mason County have donated 10,000 hours to volunteer work during this year’s reporting period.

Plans were made for the Quilt Show, Oct. 6-7, the Charleston Area Fall Meeting which Mason County will be hosting, and the Breast Cancer Awareness activities in September and October.

County Council will have a bake sale on Oct. 6 in front of Bordman’s Furniture Store on Main Street to benefit Breast Cancer.

Those who attended the meeting were Betty McCoy, Patricia Flora, Janelle Erwin, Arminta McGraw, Letha Rice, Doris Duncan, Joyce Rosas, Betty Mayes, Queenie Jordan, Beverly Buckle, Emma Long, Helen Lyons, Darlene Haer, Phyllis Hesson, Clinedda Austin, Catherine Yauger, Eleanor Hoffman, Jackie Scarberry, Susan Paulson, Karen Randolph, Florence Leach, Anne Byus, Yvonne Fetty and one guest, Ella Hoffman.

Submitted by Catherine Yauger.