Point Baseball earns tournament titles

The Point Baseball Team recently took first or second place in several tri-state area tournaments, including, Athens, Charleston, Parkersburg, Huntington, Kentucky and also played in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Team members are Zakkary Jordan, Jake Roberts, Gavin Barnett, Carson Finnicum, Talan Pearson, Noah Goodwin, Anthony Marrero, Jackson Redman, Connor Lambert, Jacob Wickline and Gryphon Thomas. Bat boy is Abram Thomas. Coaches are Shad Roberts, Shannon Jordan, Joe Finnicum and Mike Marrero.

