Scenes from PPHS Homecoming crowning

The 2018 Homecoming Queen, PPHS Senior Leann Dalton was crowned at halftime of Friday night’s week four football contest between the Big Blacks and Herbert Hoover. Point Pleasant remained unbeaten with a 53-21 victory.

2018 PPHS Homecoming Queen Leann Dalton pictured with fellow senior homecoming attendants Addison Hughes and Hayley Russell along with the 2018 Point PPHS Homecoming court and escorts.

The 2018 Point Pleasant Homecoming Queen Leann Dalton, joined by PPHS Principal Bill Cottrill, escort Levi Mitchell and 2017 PPHS Homecoming Queen Cierra Porter.