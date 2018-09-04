Main Street Baptist Church welcomes Pastor Rob Grady

Pastor Rob Grady has recently been named the new pastor at Main Street Baptist Church.

He grew up in Nitro and his walk with Christ began at the age of seven when he responded to the gospel message in a small country church. After earning a B.S. in Chemistry from Marshall University, Rob worked as a chemist until he answered the call of ministry in 2004.

After earning a Masters of Arts in Religion, Pastor Grady was called to serve as the pastor of First Baptist Church of Mason in 2006.

Pastor Grady has been devoted to preaching, evangelism, discipleship, and missions throughout the course of his ministry. Some of his core convictions include passionate expository preaching, cooperation among churches for the furthering of the gospel, and equipping the church for evangelism, discipleship, and mission work. As a theologically conservative pastor, he believes that the clear preaching of God’s Word will save the lost and lead the Christian to grow in their walk with Christ.

Pastor Grady sits on The Friends of Ruth Mission Board, which oversees funding for schools and orphanages in Northeast India founded by the late Dr. Ruth Eshenaur. For the past three years, Pastor Grady has been active with missions groups in Haiti.

Although he enjoys golf and fishing, Pastor Grady’s favorite pastime is spending time with his family.

To support his ministerial efforts, Pastor Grady was privileged to have the opportunity to work with youth as a science teacher at each of the three Mason County high schools where he most recently served as the Chemistry Teacher at Point Pleasant High School.

The door was opened for him to enter ministry full time in the summer of 2016.

Pastor Grady has been married to his wife Carla for 21 years and has two sons, Evan (14) and Elijah (10).

Submitted by Carmel Davis.