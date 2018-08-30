Prestera Center is observing ‘Overdose Awareness Day’ today, Aug. 31 at 1 p.m. at Pinecrest at 5600 U.S. Route Sixty East in Huntington.

The event is free and open to the public. ‘Overdose Awareness Day’ sets aside a day to educate the community about drug overdose prevention, reduce the stigma of drug-related overdose deaths by acknowledging the shame and grief experienced by friends and family members and give hope to those still suffering.

Local experts will provide brief presentations about overdose trends and community efforts. At about 1:45 p.m., free naloxone training will be provided by the staff of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. Naloxone (or Narcan) is the life saving overdose antidote that reverses opioid overdoses. The naloxone training includes two free doses of naloxone dispensed as available. Contact Kim Miller at (304) 525-7851, extension 1505 with questions.

Prestera Center is “Leading the Way” and celebrating 51 years of quality behavioral health and addiction recovery services at over fifty different locations across nine counties in West Virginia. Each year Prestera Center’s 800 staff members provide high quality care to over twenty thousand adults, children, and families, regardless of ability to pay.

For more information on Prestera Center, visit online at www.prestera.org, like on Facebook, or call toll free to (877) 399-7776.

Submitted by Kim Miller.