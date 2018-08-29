Point Pleasant Writers Guild to host Sandy Tritt

According to Sandy Tritt’s biography on her website “Inspiration for Writers, Inc.,” she is the founder and CEO of Inspiration for Writers, Inc. Tritt is the author of “Everything I Know” (Headline Books, 2006) and “The Plain English Writer’s Workbook.” Also, her short stories have appeared in “Gambit,” “Mountain Echoes,” “Confluence,” and “Northwestern and Mountain Voices.” She is currently writing a seven-book family saga series, “Gambel Hill.” Tritt taught creative writing for Jackson County Board of Education and has given fiction workshops at Appalachian Writers Conference (Bristol, Tenn.), Alabama Writers Conclave (Auburn, Ala.), West Virginia Writers Conference (Cedar Lakes Conference Center, Ripley), Marietta College (Ohio), and others. She lives in West Virginia with her husband Butch and their three cats.

Members of the Point Pleasant Writers Guild look forward to having Tritt visit them on Sept. 5, beginning at 1 p.m., with a reception in her honor following her presentation. The public is invited to attend.

At a recent meeting of the guild, member Sue Underwood reported that she was ready to send her book to one or more publishers within the week. Everyone wished her much success.

Ilse Burris’ response to a column written by Jerry Turner in the “Times Sentinel,” dated July 4, 2018, and a Letter to the Editor by Nellie Ruby Taylor, both on the subject of immigration, was to write a Letter to the Editor of her own. In it, she described the necessary steps which led to her becoming an American Citizen. She told of the registration process and the study required to pass the test, neither of which are being followed by other immigrants who come illegally into our country.

April Pyles asked members to write a list of five words containing the sound heard as ‘air.’ Results included such words as heir, hair, fair, lair, fare, and mare. Pyles shared other word facts by Janet Spencer, found in Feb. 02, 2017’s issue of “Tidbits.” For example, just 43 words account for half of all words commonly used, and a fourth of them are: ‘and, be, have, it, of, the, to, will, and you.’ Also, there are 44 distinct sounds in English, divided equally between vowels and consonants. In comparison, the Italian language has only 27 sounds, and Hawaiian only 13. ‘Aloha,’ for instance has three sounds.

Marilyn Clarke shared samples of great opening lines from books and gave their sources. One she shared of particular interest and is sure to draw the reader in for more was: “It was a bright, cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen.” From “1984” by George Orwell.

Another opening line, this one by Leo Tolstoy in “Anna Karenina:” “Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.”

This would certainly catch the interest of many would-be readers who are curious as to how other families compare with their own.

Ilse read her poem, “Life” in which the future is described as being veiled, the search for meaning not always fulfilled.

Patrecia Gray shared her poem, a recipe for “Bitter Sauce,” which is given here in its entirety:

“½ cup hurt feelings; 1 cup imaginations; 5 cups hasty words; 1 Tbsp embellishments; 1 pinch hot accusations. Stir till thoroughly mixed. Can be stored on Facebook or Cloud.”

Marilyn Clarke read “The Morning Person vs. the Evening Person,” a picture of marriage between two opposites: “She gets up late and has pain in her joints, coffee a must, no conversation please. He is already up, rarin’ to go, to talk, to do. Later in the day, her energy kicks in and she perks up, only to have him winding down, kicking back, day is done. Ho hum.”

People who are interested in self-expression through the written word are invited to join with the Point Pleasant Writers Guild at the Mason County Library from 1 -3 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month.