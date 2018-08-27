Kincaid Family Reunion held

The third annual reunion of the family of Wayne and Margaret Kincaid was held Aug. 19 at the home of their son, Eddie. After a potluck meal, the afternoon was spend in catching up on everyone’s activities, visiting and reminiscing. Wayne and Margaret were married in 1941 and were the parents of Wayne, Jr., Eddie, Emma Sue, Mike, Pat and Janie. They had 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. Many will remember the Kincaid family for operating a grocery store, The Meat Mart, on Main Street. For awhile, Wayne operated a used furniture store also on Main Street. While all the children were in the band, Margaret was very involved in the Band Boosters organization. She also worked at Franklin’s Shoe Store.

Those attending were Eddie and Mary Sue Kincaid, Mark and Emma Kincaid and sons, Mark, Matthew and Andrew, Joseph and Janet Kincaid and children, Ethan and Lauren, Sherry McBride, Tonya Kincaid, Brian Williams, Megan Wise, Dom McAllister, Sharon Kincaid, Michael and Amy Kincaid and children, Devin and Maggie, Kelly Litchfield, Melissa Tench and daughters, Carson and Alyx, Mary Jane Getty, Ashley Jones and children, Caleb, Abygail and Cale.