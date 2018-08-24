Farley wedding

Rebecca Lee Sturm, daughter of Larry and the late Florence Sturm of Pedlar Mills, Va., married Lesley Wilson Farley, son of Paul R. Farley and the late Mary Francis Farley of Point Pleasant on April 1, 3 p.m. at the Point Pleasant Riverfront.

Rebecca is self employed at dccoachrebecca.com as an event planner, speaker, and business coach. She is a graduate of Liberty University with a BS of Psychology and Business Management and Paralegal from George Mason University.

Lesley is employed as a Captain for AEP River Operations with 37 years of service to AEP.

The bride was given in marriage by her father, and her daughters, Ashlie Ann, Areille Rene, and Gabreille Linnette all of Amherst, Va. The couple was married by Joseph E. Higgs, cousin of the bride, Point Pleasant.

Rebecca wore a Maggie Sottero Haute Couture white strapless, full A-line gown with sweetheart neckline and zipper over inner corset with covered button closures. Valencia Organza was ruched across the bodice and featured dimensional handmade flowers beaming with Swarovski crystals and hand sewn embellishments at the side waist. The Point d’Esprit skirt was accented with lace motifs and satin petals, then finished with a scalloped hemline. She wore a princess crown with a waist line length veil attached that was adorned with Swarovski crystals and she carried a cut stem bouquet of red roses with accents of crystals throughout.

The Matron of Honor was Andrea Snyder, cousin of the bride, of Henderson and the Best Man was Donald Farley, brother of the groom of Rockhill, S.C.

The ring bearer, Prince Aden Andrews Ervin, the couple’s grandson, carried a wooden replica of a towboat purchased from the Point Pleasant River Museum.

The bride’s dress attendants were twins Bailey and Addison Snyder, cousins of the bride, Henderson, and the guest attendant was Riley Higgs, cousin of the bride,Columbus, Ohio.

The reception was held at the couple’s home.

Ed Sheeran’s hit song “Perfect” was chosen for the couple’s first dance, followed by Lanco’s “Greatest Love Story.”

The couple met and fell in love, during the summer of 1982 and after a true “notebook” story they managed to pick up right where they left off 35 years back, reuniting their souls forever together.

The honeymoon was a trip to the Castle in Versailles, Ky., The Biltmore in Asheville, N.C., followed by a week stay at the Inn at Honey Run, an adult resort and spa in Millersburg, Ohio.

The couple will reside in Point Pleasant.

Submitted by Rebecca Farley.