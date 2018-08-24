Payne and Massile, new to PPPD

On Friday, two officers, Arron Payne and Jacob Massile, were sworn in to the Point Pleasant Police Department. Those pictured from left to right are Police Chief Veith, Officer Payne, Officer Massile, Mayor Brian Billings, and City Clerk Amber Tatterson.

