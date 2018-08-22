Roush earns national certification

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Daniel Roush, vice president, senior compliance officer, of Ohio Valley Bank was recently awarded the Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM) professional designation from the American Bankers Association.

“This designation program offered by the ABA is recognized as the standard of excellence for compliance professionals in the financial services area,” said Tom Wiseman, president and CEO of Ohio Valley Bank. “Please join me in congratulating Daniel on this career milestone.”

The CRCM certification is awarded to individuals who demonstrate excellence in the field of bank regulatory compliance. To qualify for the CRCM certification, individuals must have certain levels of experience and education in the compliance profession, pass an exam and agree to abide by a code of ethics. The CRCM exam covers regulatory requirements as they relate to credit, deposits/securities, safety and soundness, information reporting and corporate responsibility

Roush began his career at Ohio Valley Bank in 2008 as a teller at the Point Pleasant Office and through diligence worked his way up through the ranks of the company to the position he holds today. He is a graduate of Gallia Academy High School and holds bachelor’s degrees in mass communications, english, and history from the University of Charleston. In his community, he particularly enjoys the time he has spent helping build homes through Habitat for Humanity.

Financial services professionals, working through ABA, initiated the CRCM certification and seven others in order to establish meaningful standards of knowledge in specialty areas of the financial services industry. ABA Professional Certifications formally recognize those who meet these standards and meet professional continuing education and development requirements.

