Quilts ‘N Things Quilt Guild news

The Quilts ‘N Things Quilt Guild met at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Fellowship Hall for its August meeting.

Liz Rickard, president, presided over the business meeting. Birthday wishes went to Daleanna Langford and Mercedes Sayre.

Betty Rickard, Agnes Faber, and Mercedes Sayre showed various block of the month made with red, white, and blue fabric. Some of the Quilts of Valor which had been completed were also shown. The guild hopes to have 16 Quilts of Valor when the project is complete. These will be presented to local veterans at a special service in November.

The block of the month pattern this month is “hashtag.”

The September meeting will be held at the same location due to repairs being made at the Courthouse Annex.

Instead of a scheduled program, the meeting time was spent by members working on individual projects.

Attending: Liz Rickard, Betty Rickard, Mollie Yauger, Jane Coles, Marie Dulaney, Jackie Mollett, Rhonda Mullins, Daleanna Langford, Mercedes Sayre, Agnes Faber, Frankie Bumgarner, Kay Rutherford, and Catherine Yauger.

Submitted by Catherine Yauger. Members are from Mason and Gallia counties.