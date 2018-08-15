Camp Conley CEOS meets

Members of the Camp Conley CEOS Club met July 17 at the home of Darlene and Becky Haer for their monthly meeting.

Refreshments were served by the hostesses prior to the business meeting.

The meeting was opened with reciting of the pledges to the American and West Virginia Flags. Becky Haer provided the meditations reading Proverbs 31: 30 and 31 and “Beauty That Lasts” from the book “Too Blessed to Be Stressed.” The minutes of the June meeting were read by Secretary Phyllis Hessonand approved as written. Darlene Haer gave the treasurer’s report and took up the collection.

Committee reports were given and members were reminded to save bottle caps, pill bottles, and keep tally of hours of community service. Under Marketing and Membership, members signed up for the time slots they will be working at the fair for the Culinary Arts department. Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 1 p.m., CEOS members will make presentations in the Junior Fair Building on Genealogy and Feed Sacks. Members reported the number of books they had read during the past year for the Purposeful Reading Committee which is due to the county chairman by Aug. 15.

A county council report was given. Hesson went to the nursing home in July and helped with singing patriotic and children songs and playing bingo with the residents. A reception for the County Belle, Sharon Nibert, was held July 20 at 1 p.m. The club is to provide paper products for the meal the county members will serve to Marshall County CEOS members when they visit Mason County to tour the Quilt Trail on August 25.

For old business, Jeanette McDaniel thought the restaurant visited for the June meeting was great and the food “awesome.” Members were thanked for helping collect admission fees during the Siege of Fort Randolph. This has been an ongoing community project for the club for several years. Proceeds from the yard sale was given and will be sent to the CEOS County Treasurer for the Breast Cancer Project.

Officers were elected for the next club year. They are President, Mary Artis; Vice President, Becky Haer; Secretary, Hesson; Treasurer, Darlene Haer; Health Motivator, Molly Miller. Also Committee Club Chairmans were selected. Members will travel to Bob Evans Restaurant down on the farm for their August meeting. Artis will serve as hostess for the September meeting.

Phyllis Hesson presented the lesson CEOS Women of West Virginia. Generations of West Virginia women have strengthened their communities by learning skills and teaching their neighbors. Through the years, this club has been known as “Farm Women’s Clubs”, “Home Demonstration Clubs”, “Extension Homemakers Clubs” and in 1999 “Community Educational Outreach Service Clubs.”Women including Gertrude Humphreys, Shirley Eagan, and Pat Gruber were recognized as outstanding leaders in the organization. Several members have known these women and worked with them in the past. The service efforts of CEOS members have benefited thousands of people over the years. With tireless efforts, dedication, and passion for volunteerism, CEOS has adapted with changing times and circumstances to strengthen families and communities in the state.

The club welcomes new members who want to be involved in this worthy organization. The club meets on the third Tuesday of the month. For more information, call Hesson at 304-675-3173 or Darlene Haer at 304-675-6002.

Submitted by Darlene Haer.