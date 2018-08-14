Fair awards presented

Master Showmanship, senior division, first place went to Jarred Hitt.

Clean Stall Award, senior winner, Shaya Robinson

Master Showmanship, junior division, first place went to Nathan Wood.

Second place for most blue ribbons for the Home Arts went to Jana Herdman.

Third place for most blue ribbons for the Home Arts went to Roberta Lewis.

Clean Stall Award, junior winner, Anna Lee Hickman

The People’s Bank Scholarship went to Jason Bechtle, first place; Kate Henderson, second place; Alexandria Warden, third place.