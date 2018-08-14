Posted on by

Fair awards presented


Master Showmanship, senior division, first place went to Jarred Hitt.

Master Showmanship, senior division, first place went to Jarred Hitt.


Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Clean Stall Award, senior winner, Shaya Robinson


Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Master Showmanship, junior division, first place went to Nathan Wood.


Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Second place for most blue ribbons for the Home Arts went to Jana Herdman.


Courtesy

Third place for most blue ribbons for the Home Arts went to Roberta Lewis.


Courtesy

Clean Stall Award, junior winner, Anna Lee Hickman


Ashley Durst | Courtesy

The People’s Bank Scholarship went to Jason Bechtle, first place; Kate Henderson, second place; Alexandria Warden, third place.


Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Master Showmanship, senior division, first place went to Jarred Hitt.

Clean Stall Award, senior winner, Shaya Robinson

Master Showmanship, junior division, first place went to Nathan Wood.

Second place for most blue ribbons for the Home Arts went to Jana Herdman.

Third place for most blue ribbons for the Home Arts went to Roberta Lewis.

Clean Stall Award, junior winner, Anna Lee Hickman

The People’s Bank Scholarship went to Jason Bechtle, first place; Kate Henderson, second place; Alexandria Warden, third place.

Master Showmanship, senior division, first place went to Jarred Hitt.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_Thursday25-2-.jpgMaster Showmanship, senior division, first place went to Jarred Hitt. Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Clean Stall Award, senior winner, Shaya Robinson
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_0815-1-.jpgClean Stall Award, senior winner, Shaya Robinson Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Master Showmanship, junior division, first place went to Nathan Wood.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_0815-2-.jpgMaster Showmanship, junior division, first place went to Nathan Wood. Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Second place for most blue ribbons for the Home Arts went to Jana Herdman.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_0815.Fair2ndPlace.jpgSecond place for most blue ribbons for the Home Arts went to Jana Herdman. Courtesy

Third place for most blue ribbons for the Home Arts went to Roberta Lewis.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_0815.Fair3rd.jpgThird place for most blue ribbons for the Home Arts went to Roberta Lewis. Courtesy

Clean Stall Award, junior winner, Anna Lee Hickman
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_0815.pic_.jpgClean Stall Award, junior winner, Anna Lee Hickman Ashley Durst | Courtesy

The People’s Bank Scholarship went to Jason Bechtle, first place; Kate Henderson, second place; Alexandria Warden, third place.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_Scholarship2-2-.jpgThe People’s Bank Scholarship went to Jason Bechtle, first place; Kate Henderson, second place; Alexandria Warden, third place. Ashley Durst | Courtesy