Scenes from the 2018 Mason County Fair

The Mason County Commission members gave a donation to the Mason County Fair Board members Monday evening at the fair.
2018 Ohio Valley Bank scholarship winners
The Jack Sturgeon Award went to Dylan Jordan this year.
The Jason Eades Awards went to Mason County Fair Queen Kate Henderson this year.
Mason County Fair Queen Kate Henderson receiving her Ohio Valley Bank scholarship.
