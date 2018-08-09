Letart Machine sponsored awards for top 4-H welding projects to encourage interest in careers in the machinist trade. In first place, receiving $250 was Braxton Call, a member of Roadrunners 4-H. In second place, receiving $150 was Riley Springston, a member of the Leon Luckies. Mason County Commissioner Sam Nibert presented the winners with their checks.

