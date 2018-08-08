PPHS Alumni Association reunion held

The Point Pleasant High School Alumni Association celebrated it’s annual reunion on July 28, 2018, with a dinner and dance held at the National Guard Armory in Pt. Pleasant. The invocation and welcome was given by Donald Waldie, President of the association. Mr. Waldie also asked the alumni to remember Wilma Fisher, who passed away last year. Wilma was a founding member and had served as the secretary of the association since it’s inception. The meal was catered by Wellington’s of Scarlet Oaks.

Following the dinner, Mr. Waldie introduced the anniversary classes in attendance and tested the crowd with trivia questions from their year of graduation.

It was then time to recognize the scholarship winners and distribute their awards. The alumni association annually awards scholarships to three PPHS graduating seniors. The 2018 recipients were Brenna Dotson, Mackenzie Freeman and Andrea Henderson. The scholarships were presented to the students by Mr. Waldie and each winner informed the crowd of where they would be attending college and their intended major.

Following the scholarships a short business meeting was conducted. An election was held to replace several positions in the association. Mr. Waldie is stepping down from his office, so Rick Handley was nominated for President. Eddie Lanham was nominated for Vice-President and Debbie Young was nominated for Secretary. Don Waldie was nominated for the Board of Governors. The membership voted and unanimously approved all individuals.

Following the dinner and business portion of the evening, the scholarship winners helped the officers with raffle and door prize drawings. To end the evening a dance was held with music provided by deejay “Rockin’ Ronnie” Spencer.

Those attending the reunion from Point Pleasant and the surrounding area were as follows:

Brenna Dotson, Julie Dotson, Mackenzie Freeman, Christopher and Valarie Freeman, Andrea Henderson, Jim and Kate Henderson, Dottie Campbell, Jack Buxton, Don and Margaret Waldie, Lucy Cullen, Albert Stephens, Tom Fisher, Paul Somerville, June Nibert, Diane Epling, Mike Balch, Teresa Flowers, Debbie Young, Patty Lee, Leonard Riffle, Virginia Sanders, Donald and Lana Rayburn, Debby Hickel, Michael Harlow, Jackie and Anna Ocheltree, Frank Capehart, Carolyn Hartenbach, Jack Fowler, Deborah Painter, JoAnn Sommer, Julie Bibbee, Georgianna Tillis, Howard Lee and Carol Miller, John & Leota Sang, Art and Janet Hartley, Rocky & Sally Roach, Betty McCoy, Smith and Louise McCausland, Angela Potts, Teresa Lee, Ralph Mayes, Bill Barker, Clinedda Austin, Terri Loomis and Raymond and Mollie Yauger.

Attending from other locations in the state of West Virginia were Matt Waldie, Virginia Glass, Nora Loomis, James and Sheila Burdette, Keith Boyles, George Dudding and Liz LaMac.

Those attending from Ohio were Lowell and Sue Allen, Archie & Janet Newell, Charlene Chapman, Beth Chapman, Carol Mourning, Evalee Shank, Don and Connie Gilbert, Kathy Brennan, Doris Montcastle and Beverly Plants.

Others attending from various states were Charlie and Jane Holstein, James and Suzanne Piercy, Bill Roberts and Kimberly Oliver from Florida; Lana Reister from Kentucky; Marvin and Karen Austin from Missouri; Mary Frances Blain and Linda Smith from North Carolina; John and Kristina Chapman from Pennsylvania; Bill and Ruth Wallace and Enoch Staats from South Carolina.

The PPHS Alumni Association would sincerely like to thank the following merchants who donated the door prizes for the event: All About You – Kenny Grady; Sonny’s Place – Charlie Lilly; Coffee Grinder; Dairy Queen; Digital Computing Solutions; Four Seasons Florist; Fruth Pharmacy; Mothman Museum; New to You; OSR Winery; Piggly Wiggly; Pleasant Valley Hospital; Riverside Golf Club; Fringe Salon – Serena Young; Siders Jewelry; Subway – John Rairden; Tom Tom’s, Village Pizza and Yauger Farm Supply.