Bauer Reunion held

The annual reunion of family and friends of Vallie and Lizzie (Durst) Bauer was held July 22 in the dining hall of the West Virginia State Farm Museum.

Everyone was welcomed by the president, Mack Bauer. Garnet (Bauer) Schwarz gave the blessing for the meal and remembered the passing of Susan Bauer, daughter of Wayne Bauer, during the past year. A covered dish dinner was served at 12:30 p.m.

After dinner, a drawing of door prizes for children and adults was conducted. A collection was also taken to pay the reunion expenses. Passed out to each person present was a ball point pen engraved ”Bauer Family Reunion 2018”. The 2019 reunion is planned for July 28 at the same place. Pictures were taken of the remaining children of Vallie and Lizzie Bauer who are, Garnet (Bauer) Schwarz, Wayne Bauer and Mack Bauer. Also, many of the family visited the Christopher Bauer Memorial Wildlife Museum. Before going home, many flavors of homemade ice cream, provided by Mack Bauer, were enjoyed by the Bauer family and friends.

Eighty-six people attended from far and near including Kourtney Bordman of Winston Salem, N.C., Ed Bauer and Vicki Reynolds, Aberdeen, N.C., Doug and Sharon Pafford, Moneta, Va,, Andrea, Michaela and Diana Piotti, LaFallette, Tenn., Vallie and Iris Bauer, Marengo, Ohio, Mike Costanzo, Dublin, Ohio, Wayne Bauer, Proctorville, Ohio, Sam and Pebbles Bauer, Rutland, Ohio, Lou and Jane Costanzo, Dallas, W.Va., Tim and Francine Bauer, Brian, Heather, Kennedy and Corinne Lee, Lee, Jessica, Brody and Myles Johnson and Logan Poling of Parkersburg, W.Va., Jim and Connie Bauer and Aizelyn Stroehinan, Mineral Wells, W.Va., John, Teresa and Ben Haer, Sarah Canterbury, Charles W and Rose Chapman, and Charlie, Kayla and Lilly Chapman, Huntington, W.Va., Nathan, Amanda, Nicholas and Layla Spencer, Dunbar, W.Va., Libby Casto, Scott Depot, W.Va., Robin Magill, Allen Wines, Michael Eads, Jr. and Peyton and Emily Wines, Sissonville, W.Va., Marvin and Roberta Coleman, Kenna, W.Va., Sidney Earl Bauer, Letart, W.Va., and Darrell and Mary Ann Herdman, Vickie, D. W. III, David, Joseph and Jazmine Herdman, Charles McDade, Janet, Parker and Hannah Magill and Matthew Richmond, Leon, W.Va.

Attending from Point Pleasant were Garnet (Bauer) Schwarz, Mack Bauer, Jeannie and Terry Sayre, Darlene Haer, Becky Haer, Susan Jones, Rosita, Manford L., Joshua, Braxton and Ethan Bauer, Roslyn Bright, Jason and Mike Hughes, Cloyd Smith, Renea, Gracyn, Jensen and Brian Gay and John and Debbie Endicott.