Ice cream cone coloring contest results

All children who submitted an entry in the Ice Cream Cone Coloring Contest are winners. The children, along with their parents, may drop by the Point Pleasant Register Monday-Friday during regular business hours to pick up their prizes.

“We want to thank all the kids that participated in the Ice Cream Cone Coloring Contest and the parents for allowing us to adorn our windows with their beautiful art work,” said Wilma Gooch of the Point Pleasant Register.

The ice cream cone coloring page entries were in the windows at the Point Pleasant Register through out the month of July for all to see. The contest was in part to help bring awareness to our new location at 510 Main Street, commented Gooch.

She gave a special thanks to McDonald’s of Point Pleasant, and McClure’s Restaurant of Gallipolis, Ohio for the gift coupons.

Along with the Ott siblings (pictured), the winners are as follows: Selena Brown, Jenna Davison, Benjamin Davison, Elizabeth DeWeese, Makayla Hickman,William Hickman, Jase Higginbotham, Miranda Leasure, Tori Legg, Rose Legg, Ember Pliney, River Russell, Mazi Russell, Harry Cooper Siders, Elizabeth Presley Siders, Gabriel Supple, Mary Supple, Madilyn Stroud, Jala Stroud, Marissa Thomas, Brooklyn Thomas, Luke Thomas Rilynn Walters, Autumn Watterson, Cy Watterson, Nora Watterson.

The grand prize winner is Hunter Snyder.