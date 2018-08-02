Nitro’s inaugural boomtown bash

NITRO — The East Coast’s premiere 80’s tribute band, the Reagan Years, and three other bands will provide more than six hours of music during Nitro’s first BoomTown Bash, part of Riverfest, on Saturday, Aug. 4.

“The Reagan Years performs the ultimate 80s playlist, pop, rock, hair bands and New Wave hits, loved by people of all ages,” said Sy Seyler, founder and leader of the band.

The band, which is based in Maryland, performs primarily in the Mid-Atlantic states but also has performed as far away as Hawaii, Spain, Germany, and Panama. The Reagan Years will perform from 7:30-9:15 p.m., just before fireworks.

From 6-7:30 p.m., Before Sunday, a four-man pop-funk band from the Cincinnati area, will play. Jon Sandy, the band’s drummer, is originally from St. Albans.

Other bands scheduled include Blues Crossing, which will perform from 3- 4:30 p.m., and Tony Harrah & the Fly-over States, which will perform from 4:30- 6 p.m.

The bands will perform at one end of Nitro City Park, 1675 Park Avenue, while winning tickets for BoomTown Bash’s 40 cash prizes totaling more than $100,000 are drawn and announced at the other end of the park from 3-7 p.m. Tickets will be on sale during Riverfest from Thursday through Saturday afternoon. Each BoomTown Bash ticket costs $100. BoomTown 50/50 tickets also are available for $5 each or six for $25. The BoomTown 50/50 drawing will be held about 9:30 p.m. after fireworks.

Boomtown Bash will raise money for the Greater Nitro Youth Foundation to support youth academic and athletic programs in Nitro and Cross Lanes. More information about BoomTown Bash, including a list of prizes, can be found at: boomtownbash.com.

BoomTown Bash will be just one part of a full weekend of events at Riverfest at Nitro City Park from Thursday, Aug. 2, through Sunday, Aug. 5. More information on Riverfest is available at: https://festivalnet.com/16454/Nitro-West-Virginia/Festivals/Saint-Albans-Riverfest.

Submitted by Jim Wallace.