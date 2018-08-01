State fair returns

LEWISBURG — The 94th annual State Fair of West Virginia is set to begin on Thursday, Aug. 9 with gates opening at 11 a.m. and carnival rides at 2 p.m.

The 10 day event will bring thousands of people together for top-name musical acts, free entertainment, livestock shows, carnival rides from Reithoffer Shows and one of a kind fair food.

“Our theme this year is ‘Unforgettable Fun’ and that is exactly what we want fair goers to do, make some unforgettable memories with their families and friends,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “We have a great concert lineup this year starting with a sold-out show on Thursday featuring Luke Combs, as well as some new adventures for fair goers including our all new ‘Best of Fair Food’ contest! This contest will feature 10 new items submitted by food vendors that fairgoers will get to try and vote on. We will announce a winner at the end of the week.”

Gate specials throughout the week include First Energy’s Magic Monday (Aug. 13), Senior Citizen’s Day (Aug. 14), the Early Bird Special featuring $1 admission from 9 a.m. – noon (Aug. 15) and Military Discount Day (Aug. 16). Children ages 12 and under will once again get in free all day, every day.

The 2018 Concert Series opens at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 9 with an already sold-out Luke Combs with special Guest Josh Phillips.

Country music superstar Chris Young with special guest Adam Doleac will take the stage on Friday, Aug. 10 while MercyMe will perform on Saturday, Aug. 11 and Sesame Street Live.

C is for Celebration will take the stage for two shows on Sunday, Aug. 12.

Other concerts include 38 Special (Aug. 16), the Southern Uprising Tour Featuring Travis Tritt, the Charlie Daniels Band and the Marshall Tucker Band (Aug. 17) and the Buckin’ B Bull Ride with Phil Vassar (Aug. 18). Free grandstand shows include Uncle Si and Sicotics, Ben and Noel Haggard, and Chris Knight.

The week is also filled with free entertainment for all ages including Bears of Bearadise Ranch, Cowtown, Rollo (stilt walker), the Nerveless Nocks Thrill Show, Swifty Swine Racing Pigs and a packed schedule on the Sprint Free Stage.

Advance tickets are available through Aug. 3 at Valley Independent Pharmacies through noon on Aug. 4 at the State Fair Box Office or through Aug. 8 at select Stop In and One Stop locations. All concert tickets and details can be found at www.statefairofwv.com or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX(3849)

The 2018 State Fair themed “Unforgettable Fun,” is a 10 day fair scheduled Aug. 9-18, 2018. The State Fair of West Virginia with a $13.8 million dollar economic impact on the state of West Virginia, is a 501 © 3 non-profit corporation committed to the traditions of agriculture, family entertainment, and education. For more information, please visit www.statefairofwv.com, or follow fair events on Facebook and Twitter.