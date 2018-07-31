Pleasant CEOS meets

The Pleasant Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) met at the home of Catherine Yauger for lunch and their July meeting.

The business meeting was opened with the pledge to the United States flag.

Mary Sue Kincaid presented the meditations “The Road to Forgiveness” by Nancy Eichman. A little can of oil makes a big difference in how one’s car runs. Likewise, the most important lubricant in one’s life is love.

Reports were given by the four educational committees: Family, Health and Volunteer Hours; Marketing and Membership; Continuing Education; and Purposeful Reading.

During CEOS Week in May, members attended church together at the Sand Hill Church of Christ and hung a banner on the library fence.

Carolyn Litchfield will review the club’s by laws and recommend changes.

This was re-organization month and the club decided to keep the same officers for 2019 as in 2018.

Kincaid has planned an outing for the club instead of the regular meeting in August. The club plans to visit the Our House Museum, French Art Colony, Bossard Memorial Library and the Shake Shoppe all in Gallipolis, Ohio.

Bundles of kitchen items, some being handmade, were given to members. These gifts had been prepared by Katherine Louise Hamlin, the daughter of a well-loved member, Betty Farmer. She had made these gifts in memory of her mother.

Those in attendance were: Yauger Kincaid, Litchfield, Frankie Bumgarner, Lorrie Wright, Linda Craig, Clinedda Austin, and Garnet Schwarz.

Submitted by Catherine Yauger.