Mason County CEOS meets

The Pleasant Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) entertained the Mason County CEOS County Council with a Hawaiian luau at the Point Pleasant Riverfront Park on July 10.

Favors were flowers for the hair and fans, also some members were dressed in Hawaiian costume.

Mary Sue Kincaid of the Pleasant Club presented the meditations from a book entitled “Stories for the Heart.” The article read was “Treasures in Heaven” written by Bob Welch and scripture was Matthew 6: 19-21.

Roll call revealed the following attendance: Avalanche, seven; Camp Conley, six; Leon, four; Pleasant, six; WoHeLo, five; along with two guests for a total of 30.

Reports were given by the four educational committees: Family, Health and Volunteer Hours; Marketing and Membership; Continuing Education; and Purposeful Reading.

On June 18, the CE Committee delivered almost 40 pounds of pop can tabs and 50 used printer ink cartridges to the Ronald McDonald House in Huntington. This committee is also collecting plastic bottle tops to be recycled into park benches and picnic tables. The Avalanche Club collects clean label free medicine bottles for local veterinarians.

The Marketing and Membership Committee is planning activities for CEOS Day at the Mason County Fair. Patty Johnson will do a presentation on feed sacks and Lorrie Wright and the Mason County Library will be talking about genealogy.

CEOS Clubs presented activities at the Pleasant Valley Nursing/Rehab Center on July 9 with 10 volunteers and approximately 21 patients participating.

The Quilt Show Committee will be meeting to make ribbons for the annual “Harvest of Quilts” Quilt Show.

The book being read by the book club members is “Pioneer Woman” written by Ree Drummond.

Since this is the 90th year of Extension Clubs in Mason County, the group will be making a cook book with recipes from past and present members and they are also planning a celebration for September.

A committee of Johnson, Phyllis Hesson, Janelle Erwin, and Mary Artis was appointed to plan for the fall meeting of the Charleston Area CEOS.

Kate Henderson was the recipient of the 4-H Senior Scholarship Award presented by Mason County CEOS.

Hesson was appointed to fill out the unexpired term of vice president.

Mason County CEOS will be in charge of the Culinary Arts Exhibit at the Mason County Fair.

Members from the Marshall County Community Educational Outreach Service will be visiting Mason County in August to tour the Quilt Barn Trail and the Mason County group will provide lunch.

A reception was held on July 20 for Sharon Nibert, Mason County Folk Festival Belle for 2018.

Those in attendance were: Kincaid, Johnson, Hesson, Erwin, Artis, Jeanette McDaniel, Molly Miller, Doris Duncan, Sue Darst, Susan Paulson, Betty Mayes, Helen Lyons, Karen Randolph, Becky Haer, Garnet Swarz, Jerry Morgan, Clinedda Austin, Catherine Yauger, Natalie Morgan, Darlene Haer, Marcia Nibert, Eleanor Hoffman, Matthew Thomas, Yvonne Fetty, Anne Byus, Sharon Nibert, Beverly Buckle, Patricia Flora, Anna Mae Keefer, and Jackie Scarberry.

Submitted by Catherine Yauger.