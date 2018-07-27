Recipient of the Michael Prestera Award of Excellence named

Members of the Prestera Center Board of Directors are pleased to announce Christopher Dean is the 2018 recipient of the prestigious Michael Prestera Award of Excellence.

Christopher Dean was nominated by a number of Prestera Center employees in recognition of his contributions to the mental health and substance use fields. He is an attorney and works as the Western Regional Day Report Center Director and the W.Va. Supreme Court of Appeals Mental Hygiene Commissioner for Cabell County.

Dean is known as an advocate for increasing access to behavioral health treatment services through partnerships. He is a valuable partner on justice reinvestment programs, programs that help transition adults from the regional jail to the community through treatment and support, adding counselors to the Western Regional Day Report Center and law enforcement diversion projects. Dean was instrumental in establishing “Marie’s Place” which is a long-term substance use recovery home in Wayne County. He is a highly respected mental hygiene commissioner for Cabell County and his warm, friendly, and approachable personality endears him to so many. As a mental hygiene commissioner, he is a knowledgeable resource in the community who is always willing to collaborate to assist individuals in crisis situations to remain in the least restrictive environment as possible.

The Michael Prestera Award of Excellence was presented to Christopher Dean at the Annual Meeting of the Board of Directors held on Tuesday, July 24. Dean joins a list of distinguished advocates who have been awarded the Michael Prestera Award, including, Dr. Mildred Mitchell Bateman, U.S.Senator Joe Manchin, former W.Va. House Delegate Don Perdue, former U.S. Attorney Booth Goodwin, former CEO at Prestera Center Bob Hansen, and current CEO Karen Yost.

Prestera Center is “Leading the Way” and celebrating 51 years of quality behavioral health and addiction recovery services at over fifty different locations across nine counties in West Virginia. Each year Prestera Center’s 750 staff members provide high quality care to over sixteen thousand adults, children, and families, regardless of ability to pay.

