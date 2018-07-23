Busy 4’s fair projects

The Busy 4’s 4-H Club members have been working on completing their projects for the fair.

In June, members giving project talks were Emily Keefer on finance and reuse, reduce, recycle; Jessie Raynes on her pig, Chop; Luke Raynes on his pig, Remington; Haley Pierson talked about and showed pictures of her slate paintings she is exhibiting for self determined; and Megan Pursley on reuse, reduce, recycle and her heifer, Joy.

Other activities for June were members brought ketchup and mustard to donate to church pantry and their recycled item for the month was water bottles. Everyone was reminded to stay hydrated and save their bottles. Leader, Sheila Parsons reminded everyone they need to do their project page for the club scrapbook. She reminded them that help was needed for the community center’s ice cream social.

In July, reports were given on camp by Olivia Boggess and Annamae Keefer. They both said they had a really good time. Dates and times for fair activities were given. Projects can be registered on Sunday, Aug. 5 from 1-6 p.m. Project interviews will also be done on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. The club’s project watch time will be Monday from 4-6 p.m.

Members giving project talks in July were Caleb Pierson on his heifer, Fern; Aleah Gerwig on her self determined project and about having to make a soft pretzel for Cooking 201.

Submitted by Sheila Parsons.