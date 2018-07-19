Celebrating Bennett’s ordination

On Sunday, July 29, 6 p.m., Bellemead United Methodist Church will celebrate the ordination of their pastor Chip Bennett.

Chip is a native of Buckhannon, but his wife Karyn Bennett has deep roots in Point Pleasant. Her grandfather was the pastor for Heights Evangelical United Brethren Church, now Heights UMC, in the 1960’s. Her father Wayne Frum graduated from Point Pleasant High School and many of her aunts, uncles, and cousins live in Point Pleasant. It came as no surprise when Chip jumped at the chance to come and serve in Point Pleasant when the opportunity presented itself. In addition to his lovely wife Karyn, Chip has three children Gabby, Evelyn, and Ira Bennett.

Over the past five years Chip has served as the pastor of Bellemead UMC. First as a licensed pastor, then as a provisional elder. He graduated from Asbury Theological Seminary in May of 2015 and has been working since to fulfill the requirements for ordination. On June 10 in Wesley Chapel on the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan College, Chip was ordained. The process was long, over eight years, but rewarding.

“I can’t imagine doing anything else,” said Chip.

Besides serving at Bellemead, Chip is also a chaplain in the West Virginia National Guard. He has been in the military for over 18 years. Currently, he is the Battalion Chaplain for the 1092nd Engineering Battalion where he has the opportunity to serve with some of the finest men and women in the state. He has also been active in the community, especially through The Meeting House.

“My time in Point Pleasant has been incredible. I love the community and the people. Bellemead has been a warm and supportive church for my family and I while we have been on this journey. I have found Bellemead to be a church anyone can call home,” said Bennett.

The community is invited to celebrate with Bellemead and the Bennett family. There will be a covered dish dinner reception in the social hall in the basement of the church.

