Busy 4’s stay busy

Members of the Busy 4’s 4-H Club have kept busy in the community. They planted flowers at the Baden Community Center and helped out at their annual ice cream social.

Members of the Busy 4’s 4-H Club have kept busy in the community. They planted flowers at the Baden Community Center and helped out at their annual ice cream social.

Members of the Busy 4’s 4-H Club have kept busy in the community. They planted flowers at the Baden Community Center and helped out at their annual ice cream social.