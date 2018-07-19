Posted on by

Busy 4’s stay busy


Members of the Busy 4’s 4-H Club have kept busy in the community. They planted flowers at the Baden Community Center and helped out at their annual ice cream social.

Members of the Busy 4’s 4-H Club have kept busy in the community. They planted flowers at the Baden Community Center and helped out at their annual ice cream social.


Members of the Busy 4’s 4-H Club have kept busy in the community. They planted flowers at the Baden Community Center and helped out at their annual ice cream social.


Members of the Busy 4’s 4-H Club have kept busy in the community. They planted flowers at the Baden Community Center and helped out at their annual ice cream social.


Members of the Busy 4’s 4-H Club have kept busy in the community. They planted flowers at the Baden Community Center and helped out at their annual ice cream social.

Members of the Busy 4’s 4-H Club have kept busy in the community. They planted flowers at the Baden Community Center and helped out at their annual ice cream social.

Members of the Busy 4’s 4-H Club have kept busy in the community. They planted flowers at the Baden Community Center and helped out at their annual ice cream social.

Members of the Busy 4’s 4-H Club have kept busy in the community. They planted flowers at the Baden Community Center and helped out at their annual ice cream social.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1_0720-1-.jpgMembers of the Busy 4’s 4-H Club have kept busy in the community. They planted flowers at the Baden Community Center and helped out at their annual ice cream social.

Members of the Busy 4’s 4-H Club have kept busy in the community. They planted flowers at the Baden Community Center and helped out at their annual ice cream social.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1_0720-2-.jpgMembers of the Busy 4’s 4-H Club have kept busy in the community. They planted flowers at the Baden Community Center and helped out at their annual ice cream social.

Members of the Busy 4’s 4-H Club have kept busy in the community. They planted flowers at the Baden Community Center and helped out at their annual ice cream social.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1_0720.Community3.jpgMembers of the Busy 4’s 4-H Club have kept busy in the community. They planted flowers at the Baden Community Center and helped out at their annual ice cream social.