Metheny performs this Friday night

Matt Metheny, performing for Mayor’s Night Out this coming Friday, 8 p.m. at the Riverfront Park Stage, is a native of Rutland, Ohio. Metheny will be bringing a night of country music to the city. He has performed in Nashville, Tenn., at The Adelphia Music Hall in Marietta, Ohio and The Colony Club in Gallipolis, Ohio.

