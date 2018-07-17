Posted on by

Flatrock Revival to perform at Mayor’s Night Out


Local band Flatrock Revival, consisting of members Sammie Doolittle, Josh Billings, Gary Lyons, and Sam Stephens will be performing Friday, July 27 for Mayor’s Night Out, starting at 8 p.m. at the Riverfront Park Stage. Flatrock Revival will be performing 20th century rock, country, and R&B.

