Flatrock Revival performs this Friday

Local band Flatrock Revival, consisting of members Sammie Doolittle, Josh Billings, Gary Lyons, and Sam Stephens will be performing this Friday for Mayor’s Night Out, starting at 8 p.m. at the Riverfront Park Stage. Flatrock Revival will be performing 20th century rock, country, and R&B.

