A visit to One Call Institute

Benjamin and Judy Browning, Point Pleasant, recently attended the inaugural One Call Institute at St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota.

The theme for the week was “How Can I Keep from Singing?” One Call Institute, sponsored by the National Pastoral Musicians (NPM), exists to engage, empower, and support young pastoral musicians. Youth participants learned music and leadership skills, knowledge of the liturgy, participated in prayer, and shared a sense of community.

The adult advocates track equipped adults in ministry to be effective supporters, mentors, and teachers for young people in their parishes, schools, and communities.

Benjamin participated in daily spiritual formation, music rehearsals, and a private voice lesson with the conductor of the National Catholic Youth Choir Andre Heywood.

Monsignor Ray East and Fr. Michael Joncas led the youth in an interesting and informational session entitled “Stump the Priest” where the youth were encouraged to ask any and all questions regarding the Church and spirituality. Jesse Manibusan, music composer, presented a concert for all members of the group. Time was also provided for students to participate in campus tours and daily prayers with the St. Benedictine Monks who also reside on the campus of St. John’s University.

Upon completion of the institute, the students presented a concert to family members, local community members, and representatives of Catholic music publishing companies.

Judy participated in daily spiritual formation centering on the ways to engage the youth of their respective parishes. She toured Saint John’s Abbey and University where the St. John’s Bible commissioned by renowned calligrapher, Donald Jackson, scribe for Queen Elizabeth of England, houses the hand-written, hand-illuminated Bible. Judy also toured the working pottery on the grounds of the University and enjoyed taking part in a Japanese tea ceremony.

Benjamin and Judy proudly represented West Virginia, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and the diocese of Wheeling/Charleston. The two received scholarships to attend from the One Call Institute and the diocese of Wheeling/Charleston.

Submitted by Judy Browning.